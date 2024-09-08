Truist Financial Cuts Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Price Target to $38.00

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CNM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Core & Main from $62.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Core & Main from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.30.

NYSE:CNM opened at $38.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.65. Core & Main has a 52-week low of $27.75 and a 52-week high of $62.15.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Core & Main will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Core & Main news, Director James G. Castellano sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $652,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,577.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNM. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the first quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Core & Main by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main during the second quarter worth about $76,000. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

