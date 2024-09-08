Truist Financial Trims Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Target Price to $79.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $140.00 to $79.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Dollar Tree from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $128.00 to $78.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.00.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on DLTR

Dollar Tree Trading Down 2.9 %

DLTR opened at $66.50 on Thursday. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $60.81 and a one year high of $151.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.49, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.87.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.37). Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $87,314.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. United Community Bank purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 198.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the second quarter worth $37,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.