UBS Group Begins Coverage on Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX)

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Gentex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Gentex from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Gentex from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.86.

Get Gentex alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Gentex

Gentex Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $30.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.81. Gentex has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $37.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.92.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.15). Gentex had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $572.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentex will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Gentex’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gentex news, major shareholder Corp Gentex purchased 3,152,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,762,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,463,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,319,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Gentex

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Gentex by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 10,196 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Gentex by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Gentex by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 42,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gentex by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Gentex by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 24,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gentex

(Get Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.