Umpqua Bank Boosts Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Umpqua Bank lifted its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Umpqua Bank’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PPG. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $509,000. Versor Investments LP grew its position in PPG Industries by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 2,906 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $484,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PPG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.08.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $124.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.07 and a twelve month high of $151.16.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.95%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

