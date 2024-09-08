Umpqua Bank Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Umpqua Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Umpqua Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 19,359 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 35,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 127,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,248,000 after buying an additional 11,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $94.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.12 and a 200 day moving average of $85.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $96.23.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

