Umpqua Bank Buys 125 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Umpqua Bank lifted its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Umpqua Bank’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $212,771,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $83,561,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,571,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter worth about $95,764,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,042,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Price Performance

ALL stock opened at $185.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $48.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $173.77 and its 200 day moving average is $168.18. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $105.85 and a 52 week high of $191.33.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.28. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($4.42) EPS. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 81.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALL has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Allstate from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Allstate from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.76.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In other Allstate news, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total value of $8,861,552.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,431,901.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Toohey sold 16,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $3,005,595.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,873 shares in the company, valued at $877,968.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total transaction of $8,861,552.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,431,901.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,938 shares of company stock valued at $36,122,740 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

