Umpqua Bank Has $312,000 Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Umpqua Bank reduced its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,249 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Umpqua Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.4% during the second quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas grew its position in Danaher by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 1,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 1.4% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.0% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $271.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.94.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 16,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.84, for a total value of $4,525,572.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,229,254.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,659 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,433 over the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Trading Up 0.6 %

DHR opened at $266.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $261.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.78. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $281.70. The company has a market cap of $197.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

