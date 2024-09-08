Umpqua Bank Raises Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Umpqua Bank increased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Umpqua Bank’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Cummins by 8.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,948,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,001,000 after purchasing an additional 604,735 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cummins by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,587,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,982,000 after purchasing an additional 103,018 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Cummins by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,673,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,990,000 after purchasing an additional 96,387 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Cummins by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,430,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,817,000 after buying an additional 43,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,398,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,933,000 after buying an additional 64,365 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cummins news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total value of $7,474,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,870,722.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total transaction of $1,435,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,269,205.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total value of $7,474,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,870,722.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cummins Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $293.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.80 and a 12-month high of $322.83.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cummins from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Cummins from $315.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CMI

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.