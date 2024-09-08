United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) is Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Poplar Forest Capital LLC cut its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. United Therapeutics comprises approximately 4.9% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Poplar Forest Capital LLC owned about 0.25% of United Therapeutics worth $35,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 176.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after buying an additional 9,133 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 19.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 13,769.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 8,950 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 55,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,200,000 after buying an additional 26,325 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 5.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 165,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,113,000 after buying an additional 9,244 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total value of $84,742.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other United Therapeutics news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total value of $84,742.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.53, for a total transaction of $563,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,178,203.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,520 shares of company stock worth $38,572,141. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UTHR stock traded down $4.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $345.63. The company had a trading volume of 275,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,118. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $208.62 and a 52 week high of $366.08. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $333.83 and a 200 day moving average of $283.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.18.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $714.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.87 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 40.87%. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on UTHR shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $400.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $303.00 to $280.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.36.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

