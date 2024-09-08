Unizen (ZCX) Price Tops $0.0685 on Major Exchanges

Unizen (ZCX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Unizen has a total market cap of $40.39 million and $4.73 million worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unizen token can now be bought for about $0.0685 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Unizen has traded down 4.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unizen Profile

Unizen was first traded on April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 947,625,553 tokens and its circulating supply is 589,695,815 tokens. Unizen’s official message board is unizen-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Unizen is unizen.io. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Unizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

