UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Price Target Raised to $4.75 at UBS Group

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $4.50 to $4.75 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on UWMC. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of UWM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of UWM from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of UWM from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of UWM from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of UWM from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.39.

UWM Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:UWMC opened at $8.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.38. The company has a market cap of $840.13 million, a PE ratio of 293.00 and a beta of 1.63. UWM has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $9.74.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $507.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that UWM will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UWM Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,333.33%.

Insider Transactions at UWM

In other news, CEO Ishbia Mat sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $45,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of UWM

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in shares of UWM by 16.0% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 12,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of UWM by 8.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of UWM by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UWM by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of UWM by 96.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

UWM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Featured Articles

