Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX) Shares Purchased by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 852.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,938 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $3,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,571,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

BATS:VSGX traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.54. 61,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.55 and its 200-day moving average is $57.60.

About Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.