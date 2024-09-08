Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Position Trimmed by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 588,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,867 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up 0.7% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $39,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGK. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 69.5% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1,957.1% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.35. 2,036,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,198,512. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $55.06 and a 1-year high of $71.11. The firm has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.71.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

