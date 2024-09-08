Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Fiducient Advisors LLC

Fiducient Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,778 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Fiducient Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $27,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 254.3% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $249.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $248.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.06. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $258.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

