Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,145,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,377 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.8% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ballentine Partners LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $95,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 154,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,614,000 after purchasing an additional 12,632 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $442,000.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,965,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,273,399. The company has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $96.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.12 and a 200-day moving average of $85.83.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

