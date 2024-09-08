Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 32,889.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,252,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,230,409 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 15.5% of Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,627,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Umpqua Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 17,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,961,000 after acquiring an additional 10,378 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,746,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 153.5% during the second quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 50,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $496.64 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $375.95 and a one year high of $519.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $505.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $487.97. The stock has a market cap of $449.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

