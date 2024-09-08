Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 443.3% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of BND opened at $75.05 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $75.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.44.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2255 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.