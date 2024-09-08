Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Bought by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 571,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,931 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up 1.4% of Caprock Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $34,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 16,265.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,869,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,820,000 after buying an additional 14,778,366 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 28.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,423,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,911,000 after acquiring an additional 10,681,472 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 419.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,864,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,780 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,038,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $115,287,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of VXUS opened at $61.12 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $63.53. The stock has a market cap of $73.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.63.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.484 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

