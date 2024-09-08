Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stake Lowered by Valence8 US LP

Valence8 US LP cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,340 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 8.4% of Valence8 US LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Valence8 US LP’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $16,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 34.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $167.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.67. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $172.98. The company has a market capitalization of $119.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

