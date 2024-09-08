Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stake Raised by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 2.6% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $12,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $5,993,000. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 36,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,894,000 after acquiring an additional 5,783 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 19.2% in the second quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $167.42 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $172.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.67. The company has a market capitalization of $119.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

