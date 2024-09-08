Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 36,046 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,892 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 36,046 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $28,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 563.9% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth about $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,038.5% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.60.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $1,978,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,851,103.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded down $1.67 on Friday, hitting $69.58. The company had a trading volume of 11,449,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,374,742. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.09 and a 1 year high of $82.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

