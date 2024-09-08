Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Decreases Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,113 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 0.5% of Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $64,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,956,117,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,568,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,716 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,788,000. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $228,212,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,615,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,256,000 after buying an additional 1,385,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.
Procter & Gamble Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $175.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,785,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,591,211. The company has a market capitalization of $414.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $141.45 and a 12 month high of $177.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.69.
Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.69%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. DZ Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.79.
Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble
In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $1,458,045.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 72,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.01, for a total transaction of $12,342,475.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,002,649.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $1,458,045.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,451.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 375,553 shares of company stock valued at $63,829,141 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Procter & Gamble Company Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
