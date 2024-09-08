Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Decreases Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,417 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $30,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth $201,000. MRA Advisory Group grew its position in ServiceNow by 54.0% during the second quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 656 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 44.2% during the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 12.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 435,519 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $342,589,000 after acquiring an additional 48,294 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Price Performance

ServiceNow stock traded down $10.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $825.04. 1,070,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,286,472. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $527.24 and a 12-month high of $863.85. The company has a market cap of $169.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.24, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $799.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $762.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NOW. TD Cowen upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $870.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ServiceNow from $830.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $835.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $849.62.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ServiceNow

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total value of $1,510,491.97. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,800.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total transaction of $1,510,491.97. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,800.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total value of $1,485,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,490 shares in the company, valued at $9,479,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,914 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,936 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.