Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Grows Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $38,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,282,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 16,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,312,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,936 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Seaport Res Ptn cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $513.00 to $561.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $490.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.94.

Insider Activity

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $5,050,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,287,748. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $5,050,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,287,748. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,013,500 shares of company stock worth $32,181,365 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

GS traded down $8.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $479.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,995,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $489.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $448.20. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.36 and a 52-week high of $517.26. The company has a market capitalization of $154.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $8.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 10.56%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.86%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Further Reading

