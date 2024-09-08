Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $129.80 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 143,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 1.0% of Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $129,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth $36,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,106.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $961.76.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 15,022 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $882.47, for a total value of $13,256,464.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,778,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,286,847,046.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 737,410 shares of company stock valued at $669,719,100 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $10.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $902.71. 3,439,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,063,074. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $516.57 and a 12 month high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $895.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $827.99. The firm has a market cap of $857.94 billion, a PE ratio of 132.95, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.42.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

