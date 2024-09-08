Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $20.59 Million Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,738 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 4,492 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $20,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $67,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,443,916. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 66,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.98, for a total value of $22,865,104.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 639,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,505,142.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $67,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,982 shares in the company, valued at $8,443,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 466,238 shares of company stock valued at $154,690,169 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $7.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $335.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,367,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,328,734. The company has a market capitalization of $108.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $335.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.09. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $224.64 and a 52 week high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 32.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PANW shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.