Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 16,445 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,481 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 16,445 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $42,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its stake in Salesforce by 2,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 3,125.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 129 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.74, for a total value of $3,626,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,162,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,940,152,355.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.74, for a total value of $3,626,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,162,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,940,152,355.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Craig Conway sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.64, for a total transaction of $1,437,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,732.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,692 shares of company stock valued at $21,006,957. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $342.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.41.

Salesforce Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $243.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,259,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,604,331. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.68. The stock has a market cap of $236.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.04. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.68 and a 12 month high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is 28.78%.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

