Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 5,079 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,079 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Chubb were worth $23,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CB. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. William Blair cut Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.70.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $287.50. 1,722,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,613,882. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $268.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.76. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $202.55 and a one year high of $293.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. Chubb’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In related news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $2,181,692.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at $12,199,649.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total transaction of $1,070,668.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at $12,187,213.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total transaction of $2,181,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,199,649.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,981 shares of company stock valued at $9,504,054 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

