Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 7,285 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,285 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $18,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $683,336,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,418,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,746,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,405 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,753,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,828,000 after purchasing an additional 564,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 619.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 554,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,865,000 after purchasing an additional 477,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic downgraded CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.16.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 179,091 shares in the company, valued at $46,563,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.21, for a total value of $5,703,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 824,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,382,009.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,563,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,219 shares of company stock worth $48,856,294. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $10.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $246.39. 4,320,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,416,956. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.59 and a 1-year high of $398.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $289.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $315.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $59.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 464.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.09.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

