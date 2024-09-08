Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Trims Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,281,033 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 130,140 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $24,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 2.2% during the second quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 3.2% during the second quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 0.6% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 92,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 42,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.97. 53,079,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,035,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $21.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.01.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Scotiabank lowered shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.06.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

