Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

VCEL has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Vericel from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Vericel from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Vericel from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $45.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.52 and a 200-day moving average of $47.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -4,522.00 and a beta of 1.67. Vericel has a 12 month low of $30.18 and a 12 month high of $54.10.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $52.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.59 million. Vericel had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 0.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vericel will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $772,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,739,578.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Sean C. Flynn sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.18, for a total value of $782,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,891.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $772,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,752 shares in the company, valued at $9,739,578.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,791 shares of company stock valued at $3,101,269. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Vericel by 104.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Vericel during the second quarter worth $213,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Vericel by 5.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Vericel during the second quarter worth $513,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Vericel by 9.3% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 106,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after acquiring an additional 9,084 shares in the last quarter.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

