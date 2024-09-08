Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

VRNT has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Verint Systems

Verint Systems Price Performance

Verint Systems stock opened at $26.21 on Thursday. Verint Systems has a 12-month low of $18.41 and a 12-month high of $38.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.60, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). Verint Systems had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $210.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Verint Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verint Systems will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Verint Systems

In related news, insider Peter Fante sold 4,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $161,662.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,622,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Peter Fante sold 4,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $161,662.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,622,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $12,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 609,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,585,632.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Verint Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 31.2% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 54,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 13,076 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 33.6% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 24,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 160.9% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 79.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Verint Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

About Verint Systems

(Get Free Report)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.