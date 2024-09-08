Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (VCTR) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 10th

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Victory Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 77.2% annually over the last three years. Victory Capital has a payout ratio of 27.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Victory Capital to earn $5.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.1%.

Victory Capital stock opened at $51.18 on Friday. Victory Capital has a 12 month low of $28.66 and a 12 month high of $55.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.91.

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Victory Capital had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The firm had revenue of $219.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.82 million. Equities analysts predict that Victory Capital will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Victory Capital from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

