Vietnam Enterprise (LON:VEIL) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $578.26

Vietnam Enterprise (LON:VEIL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 578.26 ($7.60) and traded as low as GBX 569 ($7.48). Vietnam Enterprise shares last traded at GBX 570 ($7.50), with a volume of 147,223 shares traded.

Vietnam Enterprise Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -619.57 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 500.97 and a quick ratio of 247.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 577.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 586.16.

Vietnam Enterprise Company Profile

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Dragon Capital Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Vietnam. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

