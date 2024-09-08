Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.15

Shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.15 and traded as high as $31.76. Village Super Market shares last traded at $31.54, with a volume of 21,636 shares trading hands.

Village Super Market Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $466.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.20.

Village Super Market Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Village Super Market’s dividend payout ratio is 29.59%.

In other Village Super Market news, insider Luigi Perri sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $76,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,926.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Village Super Market news, CFO Orden John L. Van sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $61,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,128.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Luigi Perri sold 2,500 shares of Village Super Market stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $76,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,926.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 64.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 158,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after buying an additional 23,492 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Village Super Market by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 732,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,210,000 after purchasing an additional 8,532 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Village Super Market during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 24,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 7.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 50,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

About Village Super Market

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. The company offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, and bakery and frozen foods. It also provides non-food products, including health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores.

