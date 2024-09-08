W Advisors LLC Acquires 120 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

W Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,779 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.5% in the second quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,059 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 1,401 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,638 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $158.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.78. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $104.33 and a 1 year high of $230.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.55.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 45.70%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total transaction of $616,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,407,124.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $1,284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 229,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,912,913.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total transaction of $616,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,407,124.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $3,496,590. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.63.

Read Our Latest Report on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.