W Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

W Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of W Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 133.8% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 343.6% in the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of IYW opened at $137.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.61. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $100.84 and a 12-month high of $158.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

