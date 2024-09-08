W Advisors LLC Purchases 221 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

W Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.0% of W Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $74.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.75. The company has a market capitalization of $116.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

