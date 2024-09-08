W Advisors LLC Sells 1,062 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

W Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the quarter. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $435,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. EQ LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,488,000. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, US Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $103.66 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.01 and its 200 day moving average is $104.15.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

