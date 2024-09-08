W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WRB. TD Cowen started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $68.67 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.67 to $55.33 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.67.

W. R. Berkley Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $58.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.33. W. R. Berkley has a 52 week low of $40.86 and a 52 week high of $61.28. The company has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.51%.

Institutional Trading of W. R. Berkley

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,878,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 14,933 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 577,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,823,000 after purchasing an additional 112,011 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 47,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 14,639 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,852,000 after purchasing an additional 24,504 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

Further Reading

