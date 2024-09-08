Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $107.62

Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $107.62 and traded as low as $89.05. Wacker Chemie shares last traded at $89.05, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.
Wacker Chemie Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.47.
Wacker Chemie Company Profile
Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silica.
