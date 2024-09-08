Waddell & Associates LLC Acquires 13,718 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 469,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,718 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up 7.3% of Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Waddell & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $55,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 91.4% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of VSS stock traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.49. 121,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,761. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.76. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $99.03 and a 1-year high of $123.90. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.