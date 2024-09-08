Waddell & Associates LLC Acquires 313 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 79,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after buying an additional 7,884 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 129.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 48,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 27,565 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $5,042,744.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 218,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,644,979.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $5,042,744.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 218,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,644,979.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,321,606.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,968,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,074,910 shares of company stock valued at $585,972,318. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.14. 17,485,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,186,163. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $306.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.56. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $73.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.73.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

