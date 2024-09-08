Waddell & Associates LLC Acquires 4,559 Shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 362,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares during the period. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares comprises approximately 4.2% of Waddell & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Waddell & Associates LLC owned 2.33% of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares worth $32,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 6,533 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $826,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 180,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,270,000 after acquiring an additional 22,917 shares during the period.

Get Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares alerts:

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Down 1.8 %

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.18. The stock had a trading volume of 877,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,471. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 12 month low of $70.18 and a 12 month high of $92.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.05.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Announces Dividend

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1796 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th.

(Free Report)

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.