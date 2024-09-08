Waddell & Associates LLC Buys New Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Waddell & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,654 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 183.2% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth $44,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,498,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,746. The stock has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a PE ratio of -10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.28 and a 52 week high of $105.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.84.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 20.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -16.38%.

Insider Transactions at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other news, insider Angela Strzelecki sold 2,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total value of $247,568.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,840.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IFF. Mizuho raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on International Flavors & Fragrances

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.