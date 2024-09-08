Waddell & Associates LLC Has $2.62 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Waddell & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Waddell & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,212,930,000 after buying an additional 10,393,926 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,889.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 7,252,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,230,409 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,635,464,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 557.5% during the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,560,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,203,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,192 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $8.41 on Friday, hitting $496.64. The company had a trading volume of 7,411,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,066,646. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $375.95 and a 1 year high of $519.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $505.03 and a 200-day moving average of $487.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
