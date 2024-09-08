Waddell & Associates LLC Has $709,000 Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Waddell & Associates LLC decreased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 199.7% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 35,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 23,741 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 68,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the second quarter worth $459,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 484,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,460,000 after buying an additional 42,100 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

PRFZ traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.17. 65,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,382. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.29 and a fifty-two week high of $42.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

