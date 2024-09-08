Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Price Target Raised to $7.25

Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD – Free Report) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $6.50 to $7.25 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Waldencast from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

Waldencast Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waldencast

Shares of WALD opened at $3.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Waldencast has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $12.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average of $4.65.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waldencast in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Waldencast in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waldencast in the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waldencast in the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waldencast in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waldencast

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

