WANG & LEE GROUP (NASDAQ:WLGS) Trading 29.7% Higher

WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLGS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 29.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.75. Approximately 225,373 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 279,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

WANG & LEE GROUP Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21.

WANG & LEE GROUP Company Profile

WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc operates as a construction contractor in Hong Kong and Mainland. The company engages in the contract engineering, installation, and out-fitting of electrical systems, mechanical ventilation and air-conditioning systems, fire safety systems, and water supply and sewage disposal systems for the public and private sectors.

