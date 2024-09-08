Want Want China (OTCMKTS:WWNTY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $26.44

Shares of Want Want China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WWNTY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.44 and last traded at $26.44, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.44.

Want Want China Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.89.

Get Want Want China alerts:

Want Want China Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from Want Want China’s previous dividend of $1.00.

Want Want China Company Profile

Want Want China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells food and beverages. The company operates through four segments: Rice Crackers, Dairy Products and Beverages, Snack Foods, and Other Products. It offers sugar coated crackers, savoury crackers, fried crackers, and gift packs; flavored milk, room temperature yogurt, yogurt drinks, ready-to-drink coffee, juice and sports drinks, herbal tea, and milk powder; candies, popsicles, ball cakes and jellies, beans, nuts, and other snacks; and wine and other food products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Want Want China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Want Want China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.